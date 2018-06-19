Namibia: 11 Accused Denied Bail in Mob Murder

Eleven people accused of murdering a 27-year-old refugee, appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura yesterday, and were denied bail.

Valentine Pshitamunyi, was allegedly brutally assaulted and dumped in a riverbed behind the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Katutura on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Tangeni Desmond Mushimba (20), Helena Matheus (25), Merriam Ndapewa Kahiriri (24), Meriam Ndameshime (30), Natangue Nashindengo (19), Knowledge Meitvere (27), Aron Tupueawa Kamanda (27), George Mathupi (19), Charles Kambelela (18), Moses Shapwa Heita (22) and Teofelus Heita (24).

Magistrate Bernadine Kubersky postponed the case to 31 July 2018. According to court documents, the state objected to bail saying "it will not be in the best interests of justice and society. This is a very serious matter, and investigations are still at a preliminary stage".

"For legal aid and legal representation, bail can be reconsidered upon more information being made available during a formal bail application, which can be scheduled by the control prosecutor," the documents state. A source, who requested anonymity, said the deceased had allegedly sold face-lightening chemicals to three of the accused women before the alleged beating.

"They found that the products were fake, and they confronted Pshitamunyi in Katutura last week.He, however, ran away from the women, who gave chase. Other people who saw the women running after the Congolese also joined the chase. And when the mob caught up with him, they started beating him, assuming that he had stolen something from the women," the source explained.