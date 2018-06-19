19 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Agency Forecasts Heavy Rain in Wet Season

ADAMA- As heavy rain is expected over most Kiremt benefiting catchments , precaution should be taken before any natural disaster happened, National Meteorology Agency noted.

The Agency Meteorological Forecast and Early Warning Directorate Director Asaminew Teshome told The Ethiopian Herald that the outlook of this coming season at lower part of Tekeze and Abay catchments are expected to be under Normal to Below Normal condition.

At the same time Eastern and Southern Abay, Awash, upper WabiShebele, Tekeze, Baro Akobo, Riftvally, Afar Denakil Upper and OmoGibe catchments are anticipated to be under Normal to above normal condition. From July to September all Kiremt benefiting catchments will remain under wet condition, he added.

According to him, soil and ground water get saturated early especially over Kiremt benefiting catchments. Heavy fall is expected over most Kiremt benefiting catchments.

Due to this, probability of flood, flash flood and land slide are highly anticipated over most flood prone areas and rugged places of the country.

Since information on water, weather and climate is essential to manage__ the risks and uncertainties of a changing climate, the Agency is working with pertinent stakeholders in this regard.

"Therefore, we advise the responsible bodies to be prepared to control before these hazards affect the socio-economic activities of the country. Tana beles, OmoGibe1 Koka, Tekeze and Wabishebele and Fincha reservoir and dams have already reaching to their maximum level."

Close monitoring of the dams and reservoir is needed to be done during Kiremt 2018 season, he stressed

"Sectors involving water development and early warning activities should be aware and prepared to manage and utilize this seasonal water resource properly."

