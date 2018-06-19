Ethiopia: Recent Moves Meant to Serve the Greater Cause - Premier

ADDIS ABABA-FDRE Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed stressed the recent decisions taken by Ethiopian Peoples' Revolutionary Democratic Front's (EPRDF) Executive Committee in relation to Ethio-Eritrea and the release of prisoners are meant to usher the county in a new era of peace, reconciliation and unity at national level.

Appearing before the House of People's Representatives upon its request , yesterday, the premier said the ongoing reform efforts are part of the measures to ensure sustainable peace and avoid challenges facing the country currently.

Responding to the questions forwarded by MPs in relation to the recent decision regarding Ethiopia and Eritrea , Prime Minister Dr. Abiy said there is nothing new with the Algiers Agreement other than trying to implement it; hence, to reestablish smooth relation with Eritrea.

"All what it targets is to end the longstanding history of mutual intimidation, confrontation and mistrust. The Algiers Agreement was fully endorsed by the then parliament and to try to implement it is not against any procedures or against the interest of the community living around the borders."

On the other hand, the ongoing diplomatic activities do not only focus on strengthening the good ones but also normalizing the frozen or bad relations the country had with other countries, the premier stressed, adding that positive changes have consequently been achieved that must continue here after.

With regard to the release of prisoners, Dr. Abiy stated the measure is to reinvent the wheel for peace , reconciliation and unity besides widening political space and democracy that is inclusive and strong one.

"While the government is doing its part to promote democracy, it also requires positive response from the different political groups living in and out of the country."

Describing armed struggle as an outdated fashion, he called up on every one to stick to peaceful means of struggle for democracy and prosperity to sprout in the nation.

In relation with ongoing violence in some parts of the country, he said it is time to stop any hostility towards one another for artificial boundaries in what he described as: "nonsense in the face of regional integration and globalization".

The premier also called for halting any attempts by individuals or groups to use scuffles for own political gains which he noted as a danger that would put the country in total collapse while indicating that any legitimate claims by the different ethnic groups must be dealt with peaceful means only.