19 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia Sets to Harvest 374 Mln. Quintals

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tewodros Kassa

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopia sets to harvest 374 million quintals by the 2018/19 crop season through utilizing agricultural inputs and new agricultural technologies ,the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock announced.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald Ministry Public Relations Head Alemayehu Birehanu said that some 13 million hectares of land will be cultivated by the crop season. The introduction of new agricultural technologies and agricultural inputs will raise the production and productivity, he added.

"Ethiopia's crop production is growing year after year."

Further to this, the coordinated environmental protection activities undertaking across the country are also a plus to the ongoing agricultural productivity while, contributing its part to curb soil degradation and flood damage, he emphasized.

"Promising peace and stability, sufficient agricultural inputs supply and active engagements of sector professionals nationwide are the major opportunities to the crop season", he noted.

On the other hand, inconsistent weather condition, some sort of pest occurrence on crops and low level of new agricultural technologies expansion and accessibility throughout the country are some of the sector bottlenecks, he said.

Thus, the Ministry prioritizes pesticide, herbicide and other agricultural inputs supply to advance production and productivity, according to him.

Ethiopia

Premier Gives Insight to Economic Reform, Diplomatic Achievements

ADDIS ABABA - The recent two progressive decisions that have aimed at bringing economic reform and peace with Eritrea… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.