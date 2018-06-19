Ethiopia Sets to Harvest 374 Mln. Quintals

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopia sets to harvest 374 million quintals by the 2018/19 crop season through utilizing agricultural inputs and new agricultural technologies ,the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock announced.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald Ministry Public Relations Head Alemayehu Birehanu said that some 13 million hectares of land will be cultivated by the crop season. The introduction of new agricultural technologies and agricultural inputs will raise the production and productivity, he added.

"Ethiopia's crop production is growing year after year."

Further to this, the coordinated environmental protection activities undertaking across the country are also a plus to the ongoing agricultural productivity while, contributing its part to curb soil degradation and flood damage, he emphasized.

"Promising peace and stability, sufficient agricultural inputs supply and active engagements of sector professionals nationwide are the major opportunities to the crop season", he noted.

On the other hand, inconsistent weather condition, some sort of pest occurrence on crops and low level of new agricultural technologies expansion and accessibility throughout the country are some of the sector bottlenecks, he said.

Thus, the Ministry prioritizes pesticide, herbicide and other agricultural inputs supply to advance production and productivity, according to him.