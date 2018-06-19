Ethiopia: Recognition for Artistic, Cultural Development

Tewodros Ketema is a Guji Geda Band member from Eastern Guji Zone, Oromia State. Participating in the 6th National Artistic Commemoration festivity that was recently held in Negele Borena town organized by the National Cultural Center and Oromia State Culture and Tourism Bureau, Tewodros was performing dance on the stage where his band presented a musical theatre concerning car accident and its impact. In artistic manner, the band tried to present the extent of the damages of car accident in the country.

The accident has been sparked a critical physical and psychological harm on the members of the community. Hence, the musical theatre was to show the physical and mental damage of the accident on victims and intended to raise the awareness of the public by presenting symbolic traffic signs on the stage. "We have tried to create awareness concerning the damages car accident can cause," Tewodros said.

Another dancer from the band, Mintesinot Sisay, believed that transmitting message via a certain art would make the message unique and unforgettable. The continual traffic accident in the town in particular and in the country in general motivated the band to perform it on stage. A member of the band Wariso Beriso who was performing vocal believed that transmitting message through art is very significant in order to communicate the message effectively.

Simenesh Abayneh, one of the dancer in the band, was enjoying the audience's applaud. She was performing well and got the audience reaction heartening. She has been performing in various stages representing the band reflecting culture of the Oromo people. "We usually wear traditional clothes that could represent Guji Oromo's culture and dancing style," she said.

On the festivity, her band wore various traditional textiles and contested with 13 other cultural groups came out from various areas of Oromia State and ranked third following Bishoftu and Nekemt cultural groups respectively. It also won 10,000 Birr.

While performing musical theatre on the traffic accident, the band was decorated by a real uniform of traffic police. The zone police bureau was keen to cooperate with the band to perform with full traffic police uniform. On the other hand, the zone culture and tourism bureau also offered necessary assistance to the band. However, Tewodros said, "Compared to the effort we demonstrated, the support is insufficient."

But, the Eastern Guji Zone Culture and Tourism Bureau Head Dube Adula doesn't agree with Tewodros' thought. "The bureau has been supporting the zone cultural groups both in training and finance," he said. There are about 20 cultural groups in the zone those working in performing various artistic works and his bureau is playing due role in supporting the groups to enable them to deliver successful art pieces that possibly reflect the culture of the Oromo people and the country, he noted.

According to him, the Oromo Gada System is the source to various artistic works beyond the democratic traditional administration. Accordingly, poems, songs, ritual performances and traditional dances are among them. Therefore, enhancing the development of these artistic works is significant to promote culture, he noted.

On the other hand, the State Culture and Tourism Bureau is also exerting efforts in promoting the culture of the Oromo people through conducting various promotion activities. It also facilitates opportunities to local and foreign tourists to visit and participate in cultural festivities, said Dr. Teshome Kebede Deputy Head. The people have their own culture, language, artistic pieces and ritual performances. The traditional wearing and tools are also interesting. Most of the features are almost available to visitors in various public gathering festivities including Irreechaa and Borenticha except 'Bele shift', which is the power transition ceremony among Gada rulers, he stated.

The Oromo culture also emphasizes on music and traditional dance. Shepherds often sing and dance while keeping their cattle. Dr. Teshome added, "Compared to the wide features, the music plays a lot in nurturing and reflecting the culture of the people. Artists need to promote this culture via various arts and especially in music. Today various musicians including Abush Zeleke and Tsegaye Dendena are playing important role in reflecting the Oromo culture through their art pieces."

Artist Tsegaye Dandena, a noble Oromifa Singer who got the appreciation of all the language speakers and others, was recognized on wrapping up ceremony of the festivity. He received a recognition certificate and 50, 000 Birr from the hand of the program organizers for his lifelong commitment in music._ He said that getting the recognition of the people and the sector role players is significant to step up in skills and to provide extra art pieces.

He sings several songs that reflect the culture of the Oromo people. And he has been successful through playing with sustainable performance over the past two decades with among his notable song Sutume. His songs are impressive and able to catch the attention of the audience both from the Oromo society or other ethnicities.

He mentioned that various amateurs' musicians play singing to some extent and they leave the field when challenges come. "However, if someone has a passion for music, he or she should never give up their hands to timely challenges." The recognition given to him was energizing, and it has also a lot to do with encouraging amateurs in the sector, he said.

Archiving the works and life status of every artist is critical to compile the art pieces and commemorate the individuals. It is also significant if the data needed to some documentaries about the music history of the country. And this is important to evaluate the sector's status and to offer the needed support for its development.