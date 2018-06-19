Ethiopia: Astounding Diplomatic Achievements!

For sure, Ethiopia's bargaining power is gathering momentum every year as the country has been registering rapid growth for over a decade. As history has it, opposing western aggression and domination , Ethiopia used to follow closed-door policy for many years. However, during the last so called reign of the Solomonic dynasty and the Derg regime , the previous foreign policy of the country mainly focused on upholding the popularity of the monarch and the latter 's foreign policy was based on military alliances with the then socialist countries, besides wasting huge amounts of time and resource on civil wars and the fight against what was then perceived as the historic enemies of Ethiopia or imperialists.

But, during the last twenty seven years, Ethiopia has begun to enjoy good diplomatic relations due to its vibrant foreign policy based on mutual benefits.

In fact, the over two decades policy needs improvement putting into considerations the current geopolitics shift in the Horn region in particular and the world in general .But the policy has so far brought success stories in the flow of Foreign Direct Investment , the influx of tourists, the economic growth and others.

For the last three years, however, the country was experiencing wave of unrest which has negative effects on the aforementioned positive news.

But, thanks to the newly elected Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed ,at this juncture, Ethiopia is enjoying excellent diplomatic relations with almost the whole Gulf countries in its entire history. This is mainly because of his outstanding diplomatic skills.

Following his premiership announcement , Dr. Abiy made a number of state visits to neighboring countries ,Egypt, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates in a bid to cement up the ties in economic, social and political spheres, among others .Surprisingly, last Friday ,The United Arab Emirates pledged a total of 3 billion USD in aid and investments to Ethiopia .

The UAE will also deposit one billion USD in Ethiopia's central bank to ease a severe foreign currency shortage.

Indeed, one of the pillars' of Ethiopia's foreign policy is working towards mutual benefit and safeguarding national interests without interfering in the internal affairs of a given country under any circumstance.

It is true that Ethiopia has been an island of peace in turbulent region of Horn of Africa. It as well has been playing a vital role in peace-keeping missions and maintaining peace and security in war- torn African countries.

Moreover, Ethiopia is being taken as a development model by a number of African countries as it has numerous success stories in providing health-care and quality education as well as reducing maternal and child mortality rates.

The credit for the so far registered success stories goes to the far-sighted leadership skills of the incumbent and the viable foreign policy based on mutual benefit.

Apart from exhibiting good diplomatic relations with neighboring and western countries, via its sounding foreign policy , Ethiopia has managed to forge exemplary economic ties with the emerging economic powers like China, India, Turkey, Brazil ,Gulf countries and the like.

In summing up, Ethiopia needs to exploit exhaustively its excellent diplomatic relations with the entire world to realize its set goals in ensuring technological transformation and building industry- led economy in the shortest time possible.

If the ongoing fast economic growth is made to be sustainable, it will definitely enhance the bargaining power of the country over any kind of regional and international issues and cooperation.