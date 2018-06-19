19 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Call for Artists to Come Up With Enduring Works

By Yosef Ketema

ADDIS ABABA- Artists should take the leading role in serving the society and shaping the future of the country, than just following untested market interest, Head of Addis Ababa University Theater and Visual Arts Department. Ass.Professor Nebiyu Baye told The Ethiopian Herald.

Mentioning that Art works like Music, Drama and Films have part and parcel of human history and evolution he said :"They are the reflection of human existence and day to day truth of the people all over the world."

Throughout history of Ethiopia Art works particularly musics have big impact on social, political as well as economic life of the nation. However, nowadays this impact is diminishing due to so many factors such as globalization and consciousness of practitioners.

As a result, Nebiyu said that the number of responsible and committed peoples in the profession is becoming few and the theme of most works are also market driven. But in the fact the role of artists should be to lead the people, to echo the pressing issues of social political and economic contemporary as well as historical issues that are relevant to the peoples lives improvement,he added.

Of course art works are results of natural gift. Using this as a framework practitioners need to diversify their theme, measure the standards of their work. In this regard ,he mentioned: "There are peoples in every generation that leaves classic works enduring generation to generation."

He said artists like Honorable Doctor Tilahun Gessesse who dedicates their effort being conscious that their works should be listened even after their death.

In addition to this effort, Nebiyu also commented that media outlets and concerned bodies should support exemplary individuals.

He also called on the government to beyond making free the area, the concerned government organs should support the effort; "Even our film policy was enacted very recent past. Film makers are striving with so many infrastructural problems, in spite of the existence of so many national stories to tell,." he stressed.

