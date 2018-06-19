Ethiopia: Capitalizing With Reverse Engineering

Reverse engineering is taking apart an object to see how it works in order to duplicate or enhance the object. And it has played a significant role in the improvement of various engineering technological innovations.

Thus, utilization of new technologies expedites socio-economic transformations of countries. Countries like South Korea, China, Brazil, India and Iran are the dominant countries known for developing and utilizing Reverse Engineering towards the success of their economy.

This technology plays a crucial role in promoting technology exchange from countries that prosper with latest engineering, computer and other innovations. It adds value to international innovations and motivates local innovations. Thus, having the technology is fundamental in developing countries to meet its growing technological demand.

Experts in the area emphasized that undertaking reverse engineering would maximize the new generation to install well researched innovations in a way of recognizing the rights of the innovator. Experts also indicate that developing new technologies through reverse engineering helps to save foreign exchange earnings.

In Ethiopia, the sector is still at its bottom line compared to other countries due to the lack of inputs. But, new science and technology universities and other universities are doing their level best regarding with introducing this new subject area to the country.

Ministry of Science and Technology is the highest institution in Ethiopia to execute, promote and diversify technology related activities.

Ministry State Minister Shumetie Gizaw (Ph.D) told The Ethiopian Herald that the ministry is striving to strengthen practical teaching programme in the area. Reverse Engineering is important option to prosper with socio-economic aspects through the application of latest technological advancements, he added.

Having, reverse engineering highly supports the country's economy in various ways.

Recently, the Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute (EBTI) in collaboration with Bahir Dar University Institute of Technology organized a workshop themed: "Transforming the national development through exchanging, developing and reinventing reverse engineering".

Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute (EBTI) Deputy Director General Sandokan Debebe underlined that the improvement of technologies like in reverse engineering contributes more to facilitate and ease societal life.

As to him, some success stories have seen in the country regarding producing imported products locally through Reverse Engineering.

According to him, stove and dish oven, water heater and other day to day household instruments are the foremost results of Reverse Engineering in the country. The institute is working in collaboration with stakeholders prioritizing big engineering technologies development at home,

"Thus, the establishment of technology and Reverse Engineering Center is fundamental to compete with the developed countries along with new technological innovations."

Thus, students in the country are highly supported to prioritize the significant roles of the sector to the national economic transformation towards industrialization. Further to this, providing the necessary reverse engineering technology inputs to the students and institutions to work on the area should be prioritized in order to be successful in the sector.

For his part, Defense University Engineering College, Ass Prof. Ajit Palsin said that lack of technological inputs to practice reverse engineering, language barrier and the sector execution capacity hinders the country not to acquire the expected from the sector. But, the establishment of new Reverse Engineering Technology Center is important to facilitate the country's endeavors to promote its economy through technology exchange, he added.

This engineering sector seeks well trained, experienced and educated professionals. But, in Ethiopia it is facing some bottlenecks like brain drain of trained reverse engineering professionals. Thus, creating inter-universities and industries linkage, promoting youth innovators and supporting the sector financially is important to cope up with reverse engineering.

Generally, having well immersed Reverse Technology highly supports the economy of a given country, experts agree.

To sum up, the Ministry of Science and Technology is undertaking various actions in the efforts in motivating, practicing and developing Reverse Engineering in the country. Thus, the country's young and old science and technology universities are expected to contribute more in this regard.