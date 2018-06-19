19 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Cooperative Unions Expediting Industrialization

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tewodros Kassa

ADDIS ABABA-- Cooperative unions have been playing a catalyzing role in transforming agriculture mechanization, expediting industrialization and supporting Ethiopia's sustainable development goals realization, FDRE Cooperative Agency said.

The Agency Director General Osman Surur told The Ethiopian Herald that cooperative unions play an indispensable role in supplying and facilitating industrial factories' raw material and public demand. Meeting the 2030 development goals highly relies on the contribution of cooperative unions in the country , he added.

Currently, more than 50 cooperative unions are exporting coffee, spices, honey and other agricultural products to abroad and generated more than 300 million USD in the past fiscal year, he said.

The market share of cooperative unions is also growing from time to time in which it supplies consumption goods with affordable price to the public, according to him.

"The agency is working on the fifteen years cooperatives road map that will be active up to 2033."

Thus, mitigating challenges of the sector is fundamental to enhance the socio-economic benefit of peoples, he noted.

During the first days of July ,the 96th International Cooperatives Day will be marked for 24th time at national level in Dire Dawa under themed: "Sustainable Consumption and Production of Goods and Services".

It was learnt that there are over 84,000 main cooperative unions, 382 cooperative unions and 3 cooperative unions federations nationwide.

Ethiopia

Premier Gives Insight to Economic Reform, Diplomatic Achievements

ADDIS ABABA - The recent two progressive decisions that have aimed at bringing economic reform and peace with Eritrea… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.