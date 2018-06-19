Ethiopia: Cooperative Unions Expediting Industrialization

ADDIS ABABA-- Cooperative unions have been playing a catalyzing role in transforming agriculture mechanization, expediting industrialization and supporting Ethiopia's sustainable development goals realization, FDRE Cooperative Agency said.

The Agency Director General Osman Surur told The Ethiopian Herald that cooperative unions play an indispensable role in supplying and facilitating industrial factories' raw material and public demand. Meeting the 2030 development goals highly relies on the contribution of cooperative unions in the country , he added.

Currently, more than 50 cooperative unions are exporting coffee, spices, honey and other agricultural products to abroad and generated more than 300 million USD in the past fiscal year, he said.

The market share of cooperative unions is also growing from time to time in which it supplies consumption goods with affordable price to the public, according to him.

"The agency is working on the fifteen years cooperatives road map that will be active up to 2033."

Thus, mitigating challenges of the sector is fundamental to enhance the socio-economic benefit of peoples, he noted.

During the first days of July ,the 96th International Cooperatives Day will be marked for 24th time at national level in Dire Dawa under themed: "Sustainable Consumption and Production of Goods and Services".

It was learnt that there are over 84,000 main cooperative unions, 382 cooperative unions and 3 cooperative unions federations nationwide.