Zanu-PF Zvimba South candidate Cde Philip Chiyangwa has sourced medical equipment and other supplies for hospitals and health centres in the constituency.

The equipment includes blood pressure and blood sugar testing machines, toiletries and food for patients admitted to Father O'hea and Banket hospitals.

Other goods include fridges, kitchen furniture, heaters, electric water buckets, blankets, plates, sanitary ware, groceries and drugs.

Father O'hea Hospital acting administrator Mr Tapfumaneyi Macharika confirmed receiving the equipment and supplies.

"We received a phone call from Cde Chiyangwa asking about some of the things we need at the hospital and true to his promise we saw the equipment coming which will help administer services to the community," he said.

"We did not have enough blood testing and blood sugar testing machines and this will go a long way to ensure that everyone who needs testing gets the service."

Cde Chiyangwa has also pledged to source funding to replace or repair a damaged gearbox for the hospital's ambulance.

At least $9 000 is needed to get the ambulance running again in the constituency where there is only one ambulance servicing a population of about 25 000 people.

In an interview recently, Cde Chiyangwa said he donated the equipment to promote a healthy community.

"We have sourced food items, hospital equipment and toiletries for the patients so that apart from responding to their health needs, patients also get healthy food to eat, while also giving them some of the toiletries for hygiene," he said.

"We need healthy people and this is part of attending to the full needs of the patient so that there is no area that is lacking.

"Health in the constituency is a priority and we know that step by step people will get the right kind of treatment."

Speaking during a donation of the goods during the weekend, Cde Chiyangwa warned nurses not to abuse the donation.

"These dishes are for mothers who have just delivered, please nurses do not share among yourselves, they are for mothers, give them one each," he said.

Acting District Medical Officer for Zvimba, Dr Tarisai Mazango, thanked Cde Chiyangwa on behalf of the two hospitals, patients and the community. He said the hospitals in the district were not spared by the difficult economic conditions in Zimbabwe and they were sending patients to buy their own drips at private pharmacies.

Dr Mazango urged Cde Chiyangwa to keep on supporting the hospitals and clinics in Zvimba.

Cde Chiyangwa pledged to construct a pre-cast wall at Banket District Hospital after a request was made by his campaign manager Cde Crispen Saidi.