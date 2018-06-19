Zimbabwe: Gamecocks Edge Triangle

Oscar Rusenga — SECOND-half substitute Obriel Chirinda's solitary strike gave visiting Chicken Inn a vital win over hosts Triangle in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo yesterday.

Chirinda scored the only goal of the match in the 72nd minute after benefiting from a clever pass from fellow substitute Clemence Matawu.

Triangle came into the match with their heads high after defeating Nichrut 1-0 in their last match but their coach Taurai Mangwiro was disappointed after failing to consolidate third spot on the log standings going to the mid-season break.

"It was a tough match against an experienced side. We thought we had absorbed their pressure and by the time when we thought we had control of the match, they just sneaked in and scored.

"We are going to the break now and we are going to recharge our batteries but l believe we have a competitive side that can save us well in the next half of the season," Mangwiro said. His counterpart Joey Antipas said it was a difficult match.

Chicken started the match a more determined side with an intention to score an early goal to unsettle the home side.

The visitors made some fierce raids and in the fourth minute they almost took the lead but the home side's goalkeeper Tapiwa Chilenga made a crucial save denying Obadiah Tarumbwa.

Two minutes later veteran striker Tarumbwa came again to haunt Triangle but he shot wide from close range.

The visitors were unstoppable in midfield but they failed to break the deadlock going to the breather.

Chicken Inn were however, caught off guard by Triangle in the 26th minute and they had to thank their goalkeeper Pride Zendera who made a match winning save from a well taken shot by in-form striker Collins Dhuwa.

Pasca Manhanga was outstanding in Triangle's midfield before he was surprisingly substituted.

The pint-sized midfielder created all of Triangle"s real opportunities and his work rate was invaluable for the hosts.

The second half started a balanced affair but Mangwiro's tactics went up in smoke after his midfield anchor Trevor Mavhunga was forced out with an injury in the 65th minute.

Guthrie Zhokinyi replaced Mavhunga but it was Chicken Inn substitute Chirinda who made a difference after being introduced a minute later for Tarumbwa.

Triangle . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Chicken Inn . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0)1