Zanu — PF Marondera Central candidate Cde Cleopas Kundiona has launched whirlwind campaigns in the provincial capital denouncing the "Bhora Musango" mentality among some party supporters ahead of the July 30 harmonised elections.

Cde Kundiona launched the "Bhora Mugedhi" campaign in Cherima high-density suburb where Zanu-PF supporters from Wards 5, 6 and 7 attended the rally in their hundreds.

Addressing the party supporters last week, Cde Kundiona warned them against arming opposition parties in urban areas by fuelling the "Bhora Musango" mantra.

"Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is on record asdenouncing 'Bhora Musango'," he said. "We are in Marondera and this is an urban seat, we should be cautious as a party to work against each other as we head for the elections.

"As Marondera Central, we say 'Bhora Mugedhi' and we move forward as a party united to win resoundingly.

"We are one party, the period of primary elections is gone, we have to put President Emmerson Mnangagwa in office and this starts by making Cde Kundiona your House of Assembly representative."

The launch of the "Bhora Mugedhi" campaign was attended by the party's Politburo and Central Committee members, the provincial leadership and war veterans.

After the launch in Cherima, Cde Kundiona and the provincial leadership proceeded to Mbuya Nehanda Hall in Dombotombo where hundreds of party supporters turned up.

"We should protect the gains of Operation Restore Legacy by voting for President Mnangagwa," said Cde Kundiona in his address. "Look at what he has brought to Zimbabweans since November last year.

"Why should we be peddlers of factionalism? our enemy is not Zanu-PF but these so-called alliances which are on a mission to reverse our economic gains.

"We are now past that era of violence and demonstrations, but as Zanu-PF through the leadership of Cde Mnangagwa our focus is on economic development."

Cde Kundiona said the campaigns would be held in all the wards in Marondera Central.

"We are going to reclaim our seat and as Zanu-PF we will make sure that Mashonaland East remains our turf and the existence of opposition parties is going to be a thing of the past," he said.