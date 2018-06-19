Zimbabwe: EU Ambassador Opens New Exhibition

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Zimbabwe Phillipe Van Damme last weekend officially opened a new exhibition of selected paintings from Gallery Delta's collection.

Van Damme said art opens dialogue on different subjects including HIV and AIDS, totems, corruption, myths and narratives of the past.

"A piece of art, in my view, invites first and foremost to enter into a dialogue," he said.

"Dialogue with the predecessor. Not copying but dialogue, absorbing their influence and transcending that influence in a personal, new interpretation of the tradition."

He said art also appeals to human emotion.

"A piece of art appeals to raw emotion of illness, violence, war and humiliation. More internalized emotions, painful and sad or tender and loving, as in some of the best portraits and household scenes," said Van Damme.

The exhibition featured works by different local artists among them Simon Black, Patrick Muzembe, Kufa Makwawarara, Luis Meque, Richard Witikani, Stephen Williams and Cosmas Shiridzinomwa among others.

The showcase contains pieces that date back to as early as 1927.

"I'm honoured to open this retrospective of paintings, a very personal collection of modern history of plastic art in Zimbabwe," he said.

"Some, one day, will write its history, but today we can look at it and enjoy it."

The exhibition will run until mid July.