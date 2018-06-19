Namibia: Windhoek United Dash Ramblers' Hopes

Windhoek United kept their hopes alive of gaining promotion to the Namibia Premier League with a 1-0 victory against Ramblers in the Southern Stream First Division Inland competition on Sunday afternoon.

The victory put Windhoek United level with log leaders Young Brazilian on 17 points, although the Brazilians have a better goal aggregate, while Ramblers are third on 11 points.

The loss ended Ramblers' title aspirations and with the final round of league matches taking place this coming weekend, either Brazilians or Windhoek United will be crowned the Inland champions, who will then take on the Coastal champions for a place in next season's Premier League.

Ramblers were rather unfortunate to lose to Windhoek United after having a goal disallowed, while they also created more chances.

The match had barely begun before Ndake Hapulile scored for Ramblers from a corner, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

In stead it was Windhoek United who opened the scoring on seven minutes through a fine header by Herithiert Bukasa, who ranked high to head the ball into the corner of the net.

Both teams fought hard, with some tough tackles going in, which had the referee's hands full, while he also dished out some yellow cards to both sides.

Just before halftime, Donald Modise came to Ramblers' rescue when he cleared a goal-bound shot off the line.

Ramblers stepped up the tempo in the second half, with Eugene Angula missing a great chance when he blasted the ball over the bar with just the goalie to beat.

Chissano Nghipwilepo also came close when he chipped the ball over the bar from close range, while Hapulile and Swartz also wasted chances, but Windhoek United held on for the victory, which was wildly celebrated by their players and officials at the final whistle.

This coming weekend, Young Brazilians have two home games in Karasburg against Ramblers and Rebels, while Windhoek United take on SKW at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

On Saturday, Ramblers were in better shooting form as they beat SKW 5-2, with Inrico Swartz scoring a hat-trick and Siabonga Ramakutla and Fanuel Paulinus one goal each.

In other Inland Stream matches over the weekend, Young Brazilians and Try Again drew 0-0, Windhoek United and Rebels drew 0-0, and Rebels and SKW drew 3-3.

SKW is now rooted to the bottom of the log and will be demoted to the Khomas Second Division.

The Coastal Stream, meanwhile, is still wide open, with all six teams still in with a chance of winning the title.

Spoilers and Khomas Nampol lead the log on 13 points each, followed by Blue Boys on 12, Flamingoes on 11, Northern Stars on 10 and Western Spurs on nine points.

With the final two rounds of league matches remaining this coming weekend, some crucial matches will be played at the Kuisebmond Stadium in Walvis Bay, while Spoilers and Khomas Nampol meet in a top-of-the-log clash at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek on Sunday.