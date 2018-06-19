Mauritius: Budget 2018-2019 Rs 12.2 Billion Earmarked to Uplift Health Care and Quality of Life

press release

Government is determined to improving the quality of life and ensuring safety for everybody by investing in the health care sector, with a sum of Rs 12.2 billion earmarked in Budget 2018-2019.

Provision is being made for the upgrading of existing primary health care infrastructures and construction of new ones so as to enhance the health care system and make of Mauritius a medical centre of excellence. They include: improving neonatal services in hospitals; specialised services to address chronic conditions related to non-communicable diseases; construction of new Teaching Hospital in Flacq; developing a medical hub at Côte d'Or City which comprises a modern Eye Hospital, a warehouse for medical products, a New National Health Laboratory Services Centre and the AYUSH Hospital for ayurvedic treatment; setting up of a New Cancer Centre; and acquisition of a fully-fledged mobile caravan to promote early detection of breast and cervical cancer.

In view to enhancing health care facilities, Budget 2018-2019 makes provision for Rs 100 million for e-Health; and recruitment of 10 Specialists, 10 Community Physicians, 7 Clinical Psychologists, 50 Trainee Nurses and 30 Trainee Midwives.

Moreover, under the Nursing Council Act, currently, only 3 categories of the Nursing cadre are mentioned in the Act, namely, General Nurse, Midwife and Mental Health Nurse. The Nursing Council Act will thus be amended so as to allow private Health Care institutions to recruit trained qualified nurses in other fields and also to better respond to the emerging needs of the profession.

Other projects

Other projects in the pipeline consist the construction of a National Health Care Waste facility, a New Sewerage Treatment Plant at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, a New Neurosurgery Unit at Dr A G Jeetoo Hospital, a new Area Health Centre at Chemin Grenier, and several Community Health Centres across the island.