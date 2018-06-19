The board of the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) suspended its chief executive officer, Augustinus Katiti, on Friday, an action that could trigger the suspension of other executives at the state agency that is wallowing in financial troubles.

NIP board chairperson Diina Shuuluka issued a short statement to The Namibian yesterday, confirming that the board met last Friday and decided to suspend Katiti.

The institute handles all public health sector pathology testing and disease monitoring services.

Its laboratories provide information for healthcare professionals to treat and medicate on patients, but the institution has hit rock-bottom, with concerns that people could be dying because of the lack of basic blood tests.

The NIP last week said it could not afford to supply blood bottles to the intensive care unit of the Windhoek Central Hospital, and the board has decided to remove the head of that institution.

Board chair Shuuluka said Katiti will be on suspension, pending disciplinary action that would look at transgressions allegedly committed by the chief executive and other executives at the parastatal.

"The board has also instituted a detailed and thorough forensic investigation into the operational affairs of the NIP," Shuuluka said.

According to her, the decision to suspend Katiti was made in consultation with health minister Bernard Haufiku.

The board appointed the NIP's chief internal auditor, Mecky Nghipandulwa, as the acting chief executive during Katiti's suspension on full pay, Shuuluka added.

Nghipandulwa, as NIP chief internal auditor, investigated several suspicious contracts, which are now being used against Katiti.

The plan, an official involved in this matter said, was to charge Katiti within the next two weeks.

Three people familiar with this matter said Nghipandulwa would be tasked with suspending several executives who are implicated in questionable deals at the NIP.

The board, sources said, is hoping that a forensic investigation will unearth more suspicious deals.

Katiti told The Namibian yesterday that he will respond to the allegations through his lawyer, Richard Metcalfe, this week.

Katiti's suspension comes a month after NIP board chairperson Shuuluka wrote to Katiti, seeking an explanation on several allegations of maladministration at the organisation.

In her letter dated 17 May 2018, Shuuluka asked Katiti to explain several findings in the company's chief internal auditor's report which was presented to the board in October 2017.

The letter, according to the board chair, was to give Katiti an opportunity to be heard, as required by law.

Shuuluka asked why investment policies of the institution were ignored when the company withdrew around N$18 million from an investment account at Old Mutual in November 2016 and June 2017.

The board chairperson said the rules state that the board's investment committee should make all investment decisions above N$5 million.

She also asked Katiti to provide details such as total cost, and whether the furniture at the new NIP office was bought in line with the rules of the organisation. The furniture was purchased from Italy for around N$7 million.

The board believes that NIP executives have over the years hand-picked companies to provide services to the organisation.

She directed Katiti to explain whether the awarding of an NIP contract to a company called ST Freight Service CC had been done according to procedures.

Shuuluka also asked whether the NIP had made background checks on who the three companies they approached for that contract were since they were all owned by the same shareholder.

The board also asked why the NIP propped up ST Freight Service CC by using NIP money to buy six vehicles, and registered them in the name of ST Freight Service CC.

The contract was a three-year deal to transport NIP products in northern Namibia.

Shuuluka also asked why the NIP bought office furniture for ST Freight Service CC.

"Why was the NIP committed to paying office rent and monthly salaries for ST Freight Service CC?" she asked.

The chairperson furthermore asked for an explanation why Katiti was directly communicating with politicians such as Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and public enterprises minister Leon Jooste, without informing the board.

Shuuluka likewise asked Katiti whether the four positions he created in 2016 were budgeted for and were needed, and also asked him to explain whether the organisation had bought four fake awards.

"Kindly explain and verify whether those awards were indeed paid for, as claimed, and their merit," she stated.

The board believes that NIP officials have been going on foreign trips (with allowance benefits) to collect these awards that the NIP had allegedly bought.

The NIP officials said the board believes that Katiti neglected his duties by allowing his executives to sign several contracts which are now being questioned.

INNOCENCE

Katiti responded to Shuuluka on 13 June 2018, denying any wrongdoing, and insisting that he was not implicated in any of the questionable transactions.

He castigated the board for focusing on issues like buying furniture from Italy and writing to politicians, while the organisation is struggling to handle basic blood tests.

Katiti insisted in his answers to the board last week, explaining point by point, why he is an innocent man.

According to him, the NIP does not need approval from the board to transfer amounts above N$5 million since the chief executive can do that and another official authorised to sign the transfer.

Katiti said he based his decision to withdraw N$10 million (to pay salaries) from an Old Mutual account in 2016 on a board resolution of September 2013, which allowed the chief executive to approve or withdraw investments.

"In terms of this resolution, all transactions must be approved by at least two authorised signatories, which even includes maximum withdrawals of up to N$50 million in a single day," he stated.

Katiti said the furniture was bought when there was no board since the term of the previous one had expired.

He claimed that he had asked five companies to quote for the supply of furniture for the new NIP building that was opened in August 2017, and they settled for R Navarra Shoplifters and Joiners Limited to supply the furniture that was reportedly bought from Italy.

On the ST Freight Service CC issue, Katiti said the contract was never paid with NIP funds. This is despite evidence from an internal audit that the NIP paid N$1,8 million to buy six vehicles for the transport company by using donor funds that went through the NIP.

The NIP has demanded that the government pays N$710 million it owes the institution for using its services.