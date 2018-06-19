Tunisia: HPR Starts Examination of Bill On Heritage Declaration

Tunis/Tunisia — The House of People's Representatives (HPR) started on Tuesday at a plenary session the examination of the bill on heritage declaration, fight against illicit enrichment and conflicts of interest in the public sector.

The report on the bill was prepared by the Commission on General Legislation and it contains 52 articles divided into four chapters, was read out at the beginning.

The 1st chapter refers to the general provisions, the 2nd deals with the prevention of illicit enrichment and conflicts of interest. The 3rd chapter regards the sentences and the 4th deals with the final and transitional provisions.

Since October 2017, the Commission on has been examining the draft law. Several sessions were devoted to the hearing of the initiator of the project as well as to the National Anti-Corruption Authority, the Court of Auditors, the Central Bank of Tunisia and the Judicial and Financial Pole.

The Commission has also listened to the opinion of some associations on this bill.

On May 30, the commission approved its report on the draft law after its clause-by-clause discussion.

According to its first article, the bill aims to enhance transparency and the principles of neutrality, integrity, accountability and fight against illicit enrichment in order to protect public money.