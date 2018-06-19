Ghana: My Vision Remains Absolute to Build a Ghana Beyond Aid--President Akufo-Addo

press release

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to building a nation that will focus on the proper use and management of its own resources to engineer the socio-economic development of the Country.

President Akufo-Addo, in a speech read on his behalf at the 125th anniversary celebration of the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church at Denu in the Volta Region, therefore, called on religious bodies to support the realization of this vision which, he said remained absolute.

He commended the Catholic Church for the enormous contribution it had made to national development, particularly in the areas of education and health.

He urged the church to focus on bringing innovation, renewal and transformation in the society and charged Christians to uphold the spiritual virtues of Jesus Christ and rise up to their religious responsibilities to stimulate transformation towards effective nation-building.

The Catholic Bishop of the Keta-Akatsi Diocese, Most Rev Gabriel Edoe Kumordji, in a sermon, cautioned the youth against the desire to make wealth quickly.

Making reference to the parable of the mustard seed in the Bible, Most Rev. Kumordji said repeated small efforts yielded big and lasting results. He advised the citizenry to uphold the values of sincerity, hard work, respect and dedication, and serve as change agents in the society.

Bishop Kumordji commended government for its initiatives geared towards improving the living conditions of Ghanaians such as the Free Senior High School and the Planting for Food and Jobs programmes.

He also expressed gratitude to the government for opening of the Aflao-Lome border to improve business activities in the area. Bishop Kumordji added his voice to the call for a Presidential charter for the Catholic University. He appealed for the rehabilitation of the Denu-Three Town and Aflao roads which are in a deplorable conditions.

President Akufo-Addo donated twenty thousand cedis towards the building of a multipurpose Parish Hall for the Church.

The Church presented a citation to His Excellency the President in appreciation of his leadership and commitment to the development in the country.

Some government officials present at the function included Mr Peter Amewu, the Minister for Mines and Natural Resources, who delivered the President's address; Madam Catherine Ablema Afeku, Minister for Culture Tourism and Creative Arts; Mr Maxwell Quophi Blagodzi, Deputy Volta Regional Minister; and some executives of the New Patriotic Party.

Source: ISD (Yvonne Elikplim Harlley-Kanyi)