Tunisia: Utica - 'Change of PM Is Responsibility of President of Republic'

In a press release on Tuesday following a meeting on Monday between a delegation of employers and Secretary- General of the Tunisian General Labour Union Noureddine Taboubi, the UTICA stressed the need to initiate the major reforms included in the Carthage Document II and a cabinet reshuffle that should regard the economic portfolios that should be entrusted to the best competences.

Tunis/Tunisia — The Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) reaffirmed Tuesday its position taken during meetings of the Carthage Document II, namely that "the change of the Prime Minister is the responsibility of the President of the Republic."

Copyright © 2018 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.