Tunisia: Utica - 'Change of PM Is Responsibility of President of Republic'

Tunis/Tunisia — The Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) reaffirmed Tuesday its position taken during meetings of the Carthage Document II, namely that "the change of the Prime Minister is the responsibility of the President of the Republic."
In a press release on Tuesday following a meeting on Monday between a delegation of employers and Secretary- General of the Tunisian General Labour Union Noureddine Taboubi, the UTICA stressed the need to initiate the major reforms included in the Carthage Document II and a cabinet reshuffle that should regard the economic portfolios that should be entrusted to the best competences.