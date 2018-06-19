Tanzania: JKT Holds a Requiem Mass for 11 Servicemen Who Died in an Accident

Mbeya — A requiem mass for eleven members of Tanzania National Service trainees who died on 14 June in a traffic accident has started.

The event is held at National service's Itende Training Camp here. Already bodies of the fallen soldiers have been brought into the ground. The 11 are among 13 who died in the accident. Others include the driver of the bus and 1 TPDF soldier.

Present at the event are Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Defence and National service Dr Florence Turuka, Chief of Staff of the Tanzania Peoples Defence Force (TPDF) Lieutenant General Yakubyu Mohamed, Acting Mbeya Regional Commissioner Paul Ntinika and members of the TPDF and national services as well as families of the deceased.

The 11 National Service (JKT) trainee soldiers died in road accident after the bus they boarded-in overturned.

They were heading to Itende training camp in Mbeya from Tabora, preliminary investigation showed that the driver was unaware of the road.

