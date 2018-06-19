19 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JKT Holds a Requiem Mass for 11 Servicemen Who Died in an Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Godfrey Kahango

Mbeya — A requiem mass for eleven members of Tanzania National Service trainees who died on 14 June in a traffic accident has started.

The event is held at National service's Itende Training Camp here. Already bodies of the fallen soldiers have been brought into the ground. The 11 are among 13 who died in the accident. Others include the driver of the bus and 1 TPDF soldier.

Read more: This is why the accident that killed 11 JKT servicemen happened

Present at the event are Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Defence and National service Dr Florence Turuka, Chief of Staff of the Tanzania Peoples Defence Force (TPDF) Lieutenant General Yakubyu Mohamed, Acting Mbeya Regional Commissioner Paul Ntinika and members of the TPDF and national services as well as families of the deceased.

The 11 National Service (JKT) trainee soldiers died in road accident after the bus they boarded-in overturned.

They were heading to Itende training camp in Mbeya from Tabora, preliminary investigation showed that the driver was unaware of the road.

Read more: Magufuli mourns JKT and TPDF accident victims

Tanzania

Cold and Tired, But Extremely Happy on Highest Point of Africa

Seven-year-old Montannah Kenney has become the youngest girl to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.