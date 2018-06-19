Tanzania: Pay Your Debts, PM Majaliwa Tells Borrowers

Dodoma — The Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has directed loan defaulters to ensure that they service their loans before September 30 to enable other seekers to access the service.

The Premier said this on Saturday when officiating this year's National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC) yesterday in Dodoma.

The Premier said some people, who have been accessing loans from community based groups such as Village and Community Bank (Vicoba) and Saccos have not been servicing their loans.

According to him, failure to pay their debts on time has led to collapse of some groups.

Mr Majaliwa also called upon regional commissioners to supervise and provide quarterly reports for people in their respective areas.

This, according to the Premier, will help to determine economic status of wananchi in their areas.

Mr Majaliwa also said that regions should be conducting economic empowerment conferences to make sure that ordinary people access economic reports easily.

"I call upon the ministry responsible for this to ensure that each municipal and district councils set a timetable for such conferences," he said.

The Premier also underscored the need for financial institutions to continue to provide loans to the citizens.

In the same tone, he also urged the beneficiaries of the loans to ensure that that they settle their debts in order to allow other people to access the loans.

For his part, the NEEC chairman, Mr John Jingu, disclosed that they have already addressed some of the challenges, which were raised during the previous Annual General Meeting.

He said: "Many members complained about poor supervision, but we have since addressed the challenge."

The minister responsible for empowerment, Ms Jenister Mhagama, urged the NEEC to compliment the government's efforts to achieve an industrial economy.

"We have a vision to become an industrial economy and we appreciate the role that you (the private sector) have been playing; we want you to continue doing that," said Ms Mhagama.