19 June 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Financing for Salima-Lilongwe Water Project Not Ready, Says Malawi Finance Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wanga Gwede

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe has responded to calls from opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Budget and Finance Committee in Parliament on why the Salima-Lilongwe water project has no funding proposals in the 2018/19 budget, saying government is yet to identify funds.

The Salima-Lilongwe water project - whose contract was given to Khato Civils Limited that unveiled the multibillion Kwacha project in 2016 - had no funding allocated to it in the financial plan for 2018/19 being discussed in Parliament.

"The 2018/19 annual budget , Me Speaker Sit, is also silent regarding the future of this water project. Even the country's current Public Services Investment Charter does not include Salima-Lilongwe Water Project," said MCP spokesperson on finance Kusamba Dzonzi.

But Gondwe said the financing committee was taking time to ensure due diligence was done.

"Once this is done, we will seek the necessary waivers from the International Monetray Fund," he said.

Khato Civils, is a construction and engineering company headquartered in South Africa and owned by a billionaire Simbi Phiri businessman whose father is from Malawi,

The company already unveiled to the media multi-million kwacha machinery for the construction of the pipeline from Lake Malawi in Salima to Lilongwe to ease water problems in Lilongwe, disclosing that $13 million (K9.8 billion) had already been invested in the project.

President Peter Mutharika is on record to have hit at development partners for allegedly interfering in the project's implementation.

But Mutharika did not name the development partners allegedly pushing for the halting of the project whose setbacks have included lack of an environmental and social impact assessment (Esia) and feasibility study before the contract was awarded to Khato Civils Limited.

Malawi

Bushiri Is Up for Something Bigger - the World Must Watch Out!

He carries a crazy face and a funny hairstyle; on Twitter, he sounds messy, crude and unthinking. But be advised: Donald… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.