19 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzanian Govt Impounds Illegally Caught Fish At Parliament Canteen

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dodoma — The government - through the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development - has impounded two kilograms of fish that were being sold at a canteen where Members of Parliament (MP) dine in Parliament.

Mr John Komakoma from the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development also slapped a Sh300,000 fine on Lamba Catering Services which runs the canteen at the Parliament.

According to Mr Komakoma, the impounded fish were part of the 100 kilograms of the tilapia that should not have been caught by fishermen.

"Two of the 100 kilos of the fish we found here were caught illegally by fishermen. The owner of this canteen has pleaded guilty and will therefore pay Sh300,000 in fine for the offence," he said.

According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development, Mr John Mpepele, the officials got information of the presence of premature fish at the canteen from the minister for the docket, Mr Luhaga Mpina.

"The minister took his breakfast here and he smelt a rat upon seeing the size of the tilapia fish that were being sold. That was how he informed us to come and conduct our investigations," he said.

He said the operator of the canteen has pledged to support the officials in their investigations, noting that he would go with them to the area where the fish were bought.

Tanzania

Cold and Tired, But Extremely Happy on Highest Point of Africa

Seven-year-old Montannah Kenney has become the youngest girl to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.