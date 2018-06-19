Tanzanian Govt Impounds Illegally Caught Fish At Parliament Canteen

Dodoma — The government - through the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development - has impounded two kilograms of fish that were being sold at a canteen where Members of Parliament (MP) dine in Parliament.

Mr John Komakoma from the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development also slapped a Sh300,000 fine on Lamba Catering Services which runs the canteen at the Parliament.

According to Mr Komakoma, the impounded fish were part of the 100 kilograms of the tilapia that should not have been caught by fishermen.

"Two of the 100 kilos of the fish we found here were caught illegally by fishermen. The owner of this canteen has pleaded guilty and will therefore pay Sh300,000 in fine for the offence," he said.

According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development, Mr John Mpepele, the officials got information of the presence of premature fish at the canteen from the minister for the docket, Mr Luhaga Mpina.

"The minister took his breakfast here and he smelt a rat upon seeing the size of the tilapia fish that were being sold. That was how he informed us to come and conduct our investigations," he said.

He said the operator of the canteen has pledged to support the officials in their investigations, noting that he would go with them to the area where the fish were bought.