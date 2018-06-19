19 June 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Museveni Halts Transfer of City Buses to Nateete

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Amos Ngwomoya

Kampala — President Museveni has halted plans by the Transport Licensing Board (TLB) and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to relocate buses plying the western route to Nateete Bus Terminal in the city outskirt.

Daily Monitor has learnt that the President's directive was informed by an outcry by some bus operators who were opposed to the plans.

Highly-placed sources told this newspaper that the President met representatives of the bus operators alongside some KCCA and TLB officials, and directed that the planned relocation be halted pending comprehensive consultations.

Nateete Bus Terminal is one of the outer-ring terminals KCCA planned for in-bound upcountry buses to stop as part of measures to decongest the inner city. The others are Bwaise and Banda.

Kampala Minister Beti Kamya who attended the meeting with the President, said: "The President advised that whereas it was necessary to decongest the city, the relocation of bus terminals from the city centre should be stayed until consultations with all stakeholders are made."

The relevant ministries and government agencies are working out finer details to implement the presidential directive, before the new bus terminals can become operational. Kampala's traffic jams have been complicated by narrow roads and indisciplined motorists who regularly flout traffic rules.

The government earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding with private investors to construct bus terminals in the periphery areas to ease the current traffic flow.

Uganda

Kirumira Speaks Out On Kayihura Arrest

Former Buyende District police commander Muhammad Kirumira has lauded President Museveni for digging out wrong elements… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.