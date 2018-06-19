Nigeria: Wike Tasks New Council Chiefs On Security, Workers' Salaries

Port Harcourt — Governor Nyesom Wike has advised newly elected 23 local government chairmen in Rivers State to prioritise security and environment.Wike gave the charge at the swearing in of the 23 chairmen who were declared winners of last Saturday's council election in the state. He lauded the security agencies for their role in the peaceful conduct of the polls.

The council chairmen were sworn into office barely 24 hours after the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) declared them winners of the polls in which 66 political parties participated.

At the swearing in which took place at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday, Wike urged the new council chiefs to focus of enhancing security, environmental sanitation and prompt payment of workers salaries.He urged the chairmen to work closely with security agencies in their local government areas to ensure safety of life and property.

The governor specifically charged the chairmen of Akuku-Toru, Asari-Toru and Degema councils to develop the right platforms to ensure that their communities are safe.

"You must create avenues of cooperation with all the security agencies. That will help you create the right environment for development to take place in your areas," he said.

Wike said having emerged through a credible process, the new officials must prioritise payment of salaries, warning that no excuses would be tolerated."Council money is for salaries, development of the areas and security. You should endeavour to leave legacies of development across the state. Make a difference through the development of your local government areas," he said.

The governor also urged the council chairmen to work amicably with their councilors to avoid unnecessary conflicts that will cripple their councils.The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) had on late Sunday night declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won chairmanship and councillorship election in the 23 local government areas.RSIEC chairman, Justice Chukwunenye Uriri, said only the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent Democrats (ID) boycotted the election.