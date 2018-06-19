Tuesday 19 June 2018 - 12:25 PM

Egypt's pavilion in Russia's Fan Zone inaugurated to promote investment opportunities

Deputy CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Mohamed Abdel Wahab inaugurated on behalf of Investment and International Cooperation Minister Sahr Nasr on Monday 18/6/2018 Egypt's pavilion in the Fan Zone in Russia's St. Petersburg.

The Fan Zone, which aims at showcasing Egypt's investment plan, comes within the framework of Egypt-Discover and Invest Campaign inked with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to be the official regional and African sponsor for the World Cup 2018 organized in Russia.

The campaign targets promoting Egypt as a destination for global investment and attracting more tourists to the country from all over the world.

Nasr underlined that Egypt promotes for its investment opportunities during this important international event.

MENA