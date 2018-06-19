Egypt: Veteran Actress Amal Farid Passed Away

Tuesday 19 June 2018 - 01:54 PM

Veteran actress Amal Farid passed away

Veteran actress Amal Farid died on Tuesday 19/6/2018 at Shubra Public Hospital at the age of 80, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said.

In statements to MENA, Megahed said Farid entered the ICU at Shubra Public Hospital after suffering a deteriorating health condition.

She will be buried at the family's cemetery, said Acting Syndicate board member Azouz Adel, adding that in her latest will she said she just wants to be laid to rest in peace and without any fancy funeral service or procession asking that the cost of her funeral service be donated to the poor.

Born in Abbasseya district, Cairo, Amal Farid is an Egyptian actress who had studied sociology. As a child Amal began her career with "Baba Sharo" in his famous radio shows for children.

Farid won the "Al Geel" magazine acting competition and joined movie star Faten Hamama in the film "Maw'ed ma'al- Sa'aada" or " A date with happiness". Amal Farid was a key actress known for Banat el yom (1957), Min agl emraa (1959) and Seraa maal hayat (1957).

She acted in a number of successful films before getting married to an Egyptian engineer. She retired from acting and went with her husband to live in Moscow.

Many years later, Amal returned to Egypt and participated in two films before quitting permanently.