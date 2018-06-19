Egypt: Foreign Ministry Warns Egyptians of Fake Work Contracts

The 2018 edition of the competition ended in Yaounde on Sunday, June 17, 2018. Read more »

Others might very well choose to overstay their visas in search for jobs, thus violating law, Rizq added.

Unfortunately, some travel agents in Egypt fail to honor their commitment to secure jobs for Egyptians abroad or even cover their living expenses, forcing them to seek help elsewhere or return home, said Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Khaled Rizq onTuesday19/6/2018.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.