Egypt: Foreign Ministry Warns Egyptians of Fake Work Contracts

Tuesday 19 June 2018 - 02:05 PM
Foreign Ministry warns Egyptians of fake work contracts
The Foreign Ministry has urged Egyptians to beware of fake work contracts after repeated cases involving expats.
Unfortunately, some travel agents in Egypt fail to honor their commitment to secure jobs for Egyptians abroad or even cover their living expenses, forcing them to seek help elsewhere or return home, said Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Khaled Rizq onTuesday19/6/2018.
Others might very well choose to overstay their visas in search for jobs, thus violating law, Rizq added.