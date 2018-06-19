Egypt: Sisi Expresses His Appreciation of Lebanese PM

Tuesday 19 June 2018 - 12:13 PM
Sisi expresses his appreciation of Lebanese PM
President Abdel Fattah El Sisi expressed his appreciation for the leading role of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his noble message, describing him as a symbol of moderation and support for the rule of law and institutions in Lebanon.
In a statement, media office of Hariri said Sisi sent a message to Hariri, in which he congratulated him on forming the new Lebanese government, wishing him success and for Lebanon.