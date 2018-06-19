Egypt: Minister in Russia to Support National Team, Promote Tourism

Tuesday 19 June 2018 - 12:31 PM

Minister in Russia to support national team, promote tourism

Tourism Minister Rania El-Mashat said on Monday 18/6/2018 she was keen to visit Russia's Saint Petersburg to support the national football team against hosts Russia in their second FIFA World Cup Group A clash, slated for Tuesday.

Leaving Cairo, the minister hailed honorable performance made by the Pharaohs against Uruguay in their opener on Friday, in which goalkeeper of the national team Mohamed El Shennawi was announced player or the match.

The Minister wished all success to the team in their match tomorrow.

She urged the Egyptian people to support the team and use their social media platforms to publish slogans of the Tourism Ministry's campaign via @experienceegypt accounts, using #thisisegypt hashtag to invite fans all over the world to visit the country.

Mashat said the in-stadium LED banners are flashing promotional phrases of the campaign during the tournament's 64 games in an effort aiming at promoting Egypt as a global destination that is capable of attracting more tourists and investments.

"This is Egypt" promotional film is displayed on giant screens inside 11 stadiums where the World Cup matches are played, she added.

The campaign slogan "@experienceegypt" appears in all publications, events and announcements of the tournament, the minister said.

Egypt Experience and Invest company is officially the regional supporter of the FIFA World Cup to promote the country as a global tourism and investment destination.

The campaign combines modern marketing methods, including interactive promotional materials through social media, in line with the requirements of the technological era, as well as using traditional methods such as television ads, giving the campaign the opportunity to address millions of World Cup fans, Minister Rania El-Mashat said.

The minister was keen to attend qa concert by legendary composer Omar Khairat at the Marinsky Theater, which is one of the most important and influential theaters around the world.

Mashat said that 30 football fans will be granted a seven-day journey to Egypt free of charge, within the framework of the "golden ticket" contest organized by the Tourism Ministry.

In conjunction with the World Cup, the ministry is launching a promotional campaign in several European countries participating in the tournament, using giant electronic advertising banners, in a number of cities in Germany, Spain, Poland, England, Scotland and Wales.