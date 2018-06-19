19 June 2018

Mozambique: Several Killed in Islamist Rebellion

By Arimando Domingos

Maputo — AN armed Islamist group has recently killed at least 39 people and displaced more 1 000 others in recent weeks. More than 400 homes have been burned down in the past two weeks, displacing people in three districts in the province of Cabo Delgado.

The group implicated in the nighttime attacks is known locally as both Al-Sunna wa Jama'a and Al-Shabab. Among those killed is a local Islamic leader who was beheaded inside a mosque.

Human rights organisations urged Mozambican authorities to investigate and provide assistance to those in need.

"Armed groups should immediately cease attacking villages and executing people," said Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

"Mozambican authorities should assist those displaced and establish conditions that will allow them to return home voluntarily, in safety and with dignity."

The wave of violence in Cabo Delgado began late 2017 when suspected armed Islamists attacked a string of police stations in the Mocimboa da Praia district, causing two days of clashes and a massive military response that led to the evacuation of villages.

Soldiers deployed to the town of Mucojo have apprehended and handed over to the police more than 200 men suspected of having links to the armed Islamist group implicated in the attacks.

Mavhinga said security forces must treat suspects humanely.

The terror comes as the Southern African country was enjoying relative peace as government made headway with the opposition-cum-rebel group Mozambique National Resistance (RENAMO).

