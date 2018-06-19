Liberia: Hasal Petitions Legislature for Legal Status

At least 125 students from 48 Nurse Assistant Schools and related Nursing Aid Institutions from Montserrado, Margibi and Bong counties, under the umbrella of the Health Assistant Schools Association of Liberia (HASAL), have petitioned the House of Representatives and the Senate to enact a law granting the association legal status.

The students who presented their petitioning at the Capitol Building last Thursday, said if passed into law, the Bill will give Assistant Nurses (or Nurse Aids) status and the license to practice, to control activities of drug peddlers (black bags) and those who sell drugs on the streets.

HASAL Secretary General, K. Mike Tarlwe, reading the petition, said a Health Assistant (Assistant Nurse or Nurse Aid) should be considered as a mid level healthcare provider and professional clinician.

"To consider a Health Assistant as a professional clinician or healthcare worker is to bridge the gaps in healthcare services by providing support to the government and other agencies to remote communities, External Program on Immunization outreach and mosquito net distribution, among others," a press statement said.

"The passage of these acts will enable the association to be actively involved in the training, monitoring, evaluation, supervising and regulating of all Health Assistant Schools within the Republic of Liberia," it added.

Some of the Schools in attendance were Professional Institute of Medical Arts, New Hope School of Health Sciences, God's Grace Institute of Professional Development, Goja School of Health Science, City View School of Health Assistant, Markue Health Assistant Institute, Neighborhood School of Health Assistant, Stockton Creek Health Science, Future Foundation School of Health Assistant, National Training Institute, National Professional Institute of Studies and Omax School of Nurse Assistant, Universal Standard School of Health Science and Care Pavilion Institute of Health.

Others were T-Five Academy Professional Science of Nursing Assistant Program, Emerald School of Health Sciences and Clinical Therapy, Peace Home School of Health Assistance, National Institute of Professional Studies and School of Health Science, Mahteh School of Health Sciences, Bishop P. Manasseh School of Health Science, Jomas Nurse Assistant Program School, St. Luke Institute of Medical Arts, Wemela School of Health Science, Lifeline Training Institute and Cornerstone Institute of Professional Education & Technology and St. John Medical Arts.

The chairman on Claims and Petition of the House, Montserrado County District #4 Representative Madam Rustonlyn S. Dennis and her colleague, Rep. Rev. Samuel Enders, received the petition.

"We would like to say that we are glad to receive this petition and promise to forward it to the House Plenary for action," Rep. Dennis said.