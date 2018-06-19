Mauritius: Budget 2018-2019 - Building the Infrastructure to Transform Mauritius

press release

Budget 2018-19 underscores that building a strategic and modern infrastructure remains a prerequisite towards creating the appropriate physical infrastructure that measures up to the vision of a future of modernity, high income and smart living which will eventually contribute to help the country attain the status of a high income economy.

To this effect, Rs 37 billion has been earmarked for developing transport infrastructure over the next three years in line to Government's venture to modernising land transport which include the implementation of the Metro Express project. Phase 1 of the Metro Express project linking Port Louis to Rose Hill will be operational in September 2019 and by September 2021, an additional 13 kms linking Rose Hill to Curepipe will be opened. Other cognate road infrastructure development projects for seamless transfers between the two modes of transport will also be carried out. In the same vein, the construction of the Victoria Urban Terminal project is also expected by February 2019 and the construction of two additional urban terminals at Immigration Square and Rose Hill will follow.

Furthermore, Rs 12 billion has been provided for the construction and upgrading of roads under the Road Decongestion Programme. They include:

· Jumbo-Phoenix roundabouts;

· A1M1 bridge linking Coromandel to Sorèze;

· fly-over at Decaen Street, Port Louis;

· third lane on the M2 between Jin Fei roundabout and Port Louis;

· Cap Malheureux bypass;

· motorway Terre Rouge-Verdun will be made fully operational by December 2019;

· fly-over across Motorway M1 at Hillcrest Avenue in Quatre Bornes;

· upgrading of Radier St Martin at Bel Ombre;

· upgrading of Ebène Flyover; and

· construction of the La Vigie - La Brasserie Link

In line with the vision of transforming the port into a regional hub, some Rs 3 billion will be invested in three major projects to expand the port facilities and improve its productivity, namely the construction of breakwaters, a fishing port at Fort William and the Cruise Terminal Building in addition to the recruitment and training of 150 more staff at the Cargo Handling Corporation Ltd to be able to operate on a 24/7 basis.

As regards air transport, the Airport of Mauritius Limited will initiate procedures for the extension of the new passenger terminal. The aim is to ultimately increase passenger handling capacity to 8 million annually. The old passenger terminal which is being refurbished will be completed in December this year and will cater for an additional 500,000 passengers annually.