19 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Gunmen Kill, Bury NNPC Staff Member in Rivers After Collecting Ransom

By Davies Iheamnachor

Port Harcourt — Gunmen believed to be kidnappers have murdered and buried a senior staff member of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, in Rivers State, Mr. John Iheanacho, after collecting ransom in foreign currency.

The remains of Iheanacho, who was kidnapped and murdered by the hoodlums around Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, were recovered by men of the Inspector General of Police Intelligent Response Team in the state, yesterday.

Two of the four suspects involved in the crime, on apprehension, took the IGP Intelligent Response Team headed by Abba Kyari to a forest where they buried their victim in a shallow grave.

Vanguard gathered that Iheanacho, who was the President of Eastern Zone of Investment Cooperative Society Limited, was abducted and shot last week by the criminals and later taken to an uncompleted building in a community in Ndoki, Oyigbo where he died after some days.

However, the commander of the IGP Intelligent Response Team, Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, disclosed that Samuel Ikechukwu, Alexander, a.k.a PILAR, Chima Mark, Stephen Iniobong and Teddy Ifeanyi, were the arrested suspects.

He added that they had collected ransom in dollars from their victims before killing him.

Kyari noted that the criminals had also abducted two other women alongside Iheanacho, who paid sum N1.5 each to secure their release.

