Tanzania: Crude Ways of Weighing Beans Cost Farmers Dearly in Ngara

Ngara — Lack of scales to measure beans has caused most of the farmers to lose incomes when selling their products in the market.

Currently, beans purchased by middlemen and those sold in the local markets are scaled on tea cups, empty tins and buckets, which do not determine the real value of the commodity.

Rulenge councillor Hamis Baliyanga said the use of unofficial scales on beans buying and selling has caused most farmers to lose incomes unknowingly.

"Despite spending a lot of money on farming, farmers do not feel what they lose when scaling their produce using unofficial equipment which are prohibited by weights and measures authority.

The markets for beans produced in Ngara, according to the councillor, include Geita, Mwanza and Bukoba while some of the beans are exported to neighouring countries of Rwanda and Burundi.

Traders say there has been a growing demand for beans in neighbouring countries of Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo, of which might push up prices during next harvest season.

This is good news for farmers as the government announced this year over allowing farmers to sell their produces in both local and foreign markets without restrictions.

This is being experienced as farmers are currently preparing for the next seasonal bean farming.

Prices of beans range from Sh500 and Sh1,500 a kilo, depending on the variety.

Rulenge Ward agricultural extension officer Esau Nyamugiza said post-harvest losses was among of the problem facing most of bean farmers in Ngara District.

Farmers who spoke to The Citizen said soil infertility had remained the major challenge in boosting bean yields.

One of the farmers, Mr Nicolas Kanuma cites climate change as among major farming challenges.