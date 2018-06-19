19 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Hope for Tourism As Tanzania Secures Investor for Mikumi Lodge

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Citizen Reporter News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma — The government has secured an investor for the Mikumi Lodge in the famous Mikumi National Park, raising hope of an increase in the number of accommodation facilities for tourists in the area.

"The government has secured the investor who will revive Mikumi Lodge. The renovation work is currently underway... .we hope the task will be completed by November 2019," the Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Mr Josephat Hasunga told the Parliament on Tuesday.

He was responding to a question from Dr Jasmine Bunga (Special Seats) who said the Mikumi National Park was losing a lot of revenues from tourism activities due to the absence of enough accommodation facilities in the area.

In his response, Mr Hasunga said currently, tourists visiting Mikumi National Park were being accommodated in three tented camps, a lodge and ten hotels located at Mikumi Town.

He said his ministry, through Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) has set aside seven locations that are fit for investment purposes within Mikumi National Park where investors are invited to build world class accommodation facilities that will attract more and more tourists to the area.

He said under a special project that is known as Resilient Natural Resource for Tourism and Growth (Regrow), the country will see a lot of improvements of its tourism sector in the southern regions.

Regrow was launched in February this year.

Tanzania

Cold and Tired, But Extremely Happy on Highest Point of Africa

Seven-year-old Montannah Kenney has become the youngest girl to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.