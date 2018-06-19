Tanzanian Ethics Committee Sets Deadline for MPs to Submit Property Documents

Dodoma — The ethics secretariat has asked lawmakers to submit their property documents before June 25.

The statement was read in the parliament on Tuesday, June 19, by the deputy speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson.

Dr Ackson said the parliamentarians were given enough time to declare their properties by submitting the documents, but majority of them have ignored the schedule.

"The ethics secretariat requires that all of you must submit the documents regarding the money you have in banks or other financial institutions, shares, houses, machines, industries vehicles and other modes of transport, debts as well as loans within and outside the country before June 25," she said.

According to her, a representative of the commissioner of the secretariat would come to collect the documents on the said date.

However, the Misungwi MP-CCM, Mr Charles Kitwanga challenged the announcement saying some of them might not meet the deadline because they received the letter late.

"Some of us have left the documents at home and they are supposed to be summited by June 25, which is early next week, yet we are supposed to be in the parliament on June 26 for the budget approval. It will be wise if the submission time is extended," he said.

Responding to Mr Kitwanga's concern, Dr Tulia asked those who received the letter earlier to submit them as they consider another arrangement for others in order to meet the deadline.