Tanzania: Dar, Moscow to Cooperate in Managing Water, Forests

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania and Russia are expected to cooperate in managing forests and water resources.

Deputy minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Susan Kolimba said the envisaged cooperation on conservation is the continuation of bilateral relations that exists between the two countries.

"Tanzania will closely work with Russia to further strengthen cordial relations that exists between the two countries for decades," reaffirmed deputy minister when gracing an occasion to mark Russia's National Day in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

She said Tanzania and Russia have extended their bilateral cooperation on various areas, including in education, tourism, defence as well as trade and investment.

Russia Ambassador to Tanzania Yuri Popov assured of his country's commitment to cementing the two countries' relations.

"Developing countries should consider contemporary Russia as a reliable partner in economic development. Russia has regained its momentum economic potentials to become economically powerful and politically influential country in the world," Ambassador Popov said.

"Russia still maintains its great economic and political influence in international sense," Ambassador Popov, told dignitaries who attended the occasion to mark the country's National Day.