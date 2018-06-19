19 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar, Moscow to Cooperate in Managing Water, Forests

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania and Russia are expected to cooperate in managing forests and water resources.

Deputy minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Susan Kolimba said the envisaged cooperation on conservation is the continuation of bilateral relations that exists between the two countries.

"Tanzania will closely work with Russia to further strengthen cordial relations that exists between the two countries for decades," reaffirmed deputy minister when gracing an occasion to mark Russia's National Day in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

She said Tanzania and Russia have extended their bilateral cooperation on various areas, including in education, tourism, defence as well as trade and investment.

Russia Ambassador to Tanzania Yuri Popov assured of his country's commitment to cementing the two countries' relations.

"Developing countries should consider contemporary Russia as a reliable partner in economic development. Russia has regained its momentum economic potentials to become economically powerful and politically influential country in the world," Ambassador Popov said.

"Russia still maintains its great economic and political influence in international sense," Ambassador Popov, told dignitaries who attended the occasion to mark the country's National Day.

Tanzania

Cold and Tired, But Extremely Happy on Highest Point of Africa

Seven-year-old Montannah Kenney has become the youngest girl to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.