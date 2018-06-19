19 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: DSE Turnover Decreases By 64%

Dar es Salaam — The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) equity market closed last week with a turnover of Sh1.344 billion, a 64 per cent decrease from previous week's turnover of Sh3.74 billion.

Top trading equities that dominated the market share last week were by Tanzania Breweries Ltd (TBL) with 56 per cent, followed by Swissport at 24 per cent and Vodacom Plc at 13 per cent.

"In regards to share price value, top gainer was TBL ticker appreciating by 1.22 per cent, closing at Sh16,600 per share. Top loser was Nico ticker that depreciated by 13.56 per cent, closing at Sh255 per share," says weekly market wrap-ups published yesterday by by Zan Securities Limited.

The wrap ups show that total market also capitalisation decreased by 0.60 per cent, closing this week at Sh22.28 trillion. Domestic market capitalisation improved by 0.51 per cent, closing this week at Sh11.03 trillion.

Comparatively, key benchmark indices were in the green and red territory. The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) capped at 4,197.94 points, up by 0.51 per cent. The All Share Index (DSEI) closed at 2,311.11 points, down by 0.23 per cent.

Similarly, the three sector indices were in the green and red territory compared to last week. Industrial & Allied Index closed at 6,213.04 points, increased by 0.85 per cent, according to Zan Securities Limited

Banks, Finance and Investment Index closed at 2,517.18 points, down by 0.14 per cent and Commercial Services Sector Index closed at 2,331.27 points, same as last week.

"The market is likely to remain volatile as investors trying to adjust their portfolios as per the budget impacts," says Zan Securities.

