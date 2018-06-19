Tanzania: 'Extensive Domestic Borrowing Is Harmful'

THE Parliament committee on the budget has called on the government to increase efforts for borrowing from external sources as extensive borrowing from domestic sources may have severe implications on the economy.

The committee said the government should mobilise external financing because continuing to borrow from domestic sources hurt the economy severely particularly the private sector.

"The committee continues to advise the government to make efforts to borrow from external sources because continuing to borrow from domestic sources will undermine the growth of the economy particularly in the private sector as it fails to compete with the government," said the chairperson of the committee, Hawa Ghasia (Mtwara Rural-CCM).

She said the public debt had continued to grow each year due to budget deficit which forces the government to borrow from domestic and external sources to bridge the gap.

Up to April this year, the public debt reached 49.65tri/- equivalent to an increase of 13.4 per cent compared to 43.79tri/- in April last year, she said. She said official data show the public debt soared by about 7tri/- in a one-year period leads to poor growth of the economy.

Tabling government budget for 2018/19 financial year in Parliament last week, the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Phillip Mpango said the government borrowed 4.96tri/- from domestic market in 2017/18 financial year, equivalent to 80 per cent of the annual target of 6.17tri/-.

Out of the amount borrowed from the domestic market, 4.13 was for rollover of matured Treasured bills and bonds and 832.3bn/- was for financing various development projects, he said.

The government borrowed 1.35tri/- from external sources, equivalent to 84 per cent of the annual target of 1.6tri/-, the minister said, adding the funds were allocated to various strategic development projects.

General Tyre The committee also called on the government to explain to Parliament the progress reached in reviving the Arusha-based General Tyre East Africa Ltd.

The Committee Chairperson, Hawa Ghasia (Mtwara Rural, CCM) said the tyre plant was yet to be revived despite allocation of 200m/- in 2016/17 financial year to complete a feasibility study for revival plans and 500m/- in the 2017/18 financial year.

The committee wants the government to explain to Parliament the progress so far reached in the implementation of the project," she said when reading out the report of the committee on the state of the national economy in 2017, development plan for 2018/19 financial year and evaluation 2017/18 budget implementation.

The government acquired 100 per cent shares in the tyre making plant in 2015 after buying back 26 per cent stake in the defunct plant from a Germany's tyre manufacturer, Continental AG.

VAT exemption on sanitary pads The committee said the Value Added Tax (VAT) exemption on sanitary pads would not lead to lowering prices of the items as expected and the government would fail to return inputs tax claims to local producers. The committee said the VAT exemption would benefit imports than local manufacturers.

It advised the government to review VAT Act to facilitate return of input tax claims to local manufacturers.

Treasury Single Account Committee said it was against proposal to establish a Treasury Single Account which will be used in collection of government revenue and payments of government dues.

"The committee strongly disagree with this because that is internal affair of a respective country on how it collects and spend financial resources.

VAT Refunds The committee also called on the government to make Value Added Tax (VAT) returns to the companies it owes and allow them to cut the money in the taxes they are paying to the government.

The government has not been making VAT returns and 15 per cent imposition on industrial sugar, the committee said.

VAT returns to mining companies has reached 600bn/- and sugar producers were claiming 35bn/- from the government.