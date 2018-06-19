Tanzania: Mbowe's Condition Improved, to Be Discharged Anytime

Dar es Salaam — After being admitted at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) on Monday, Chadema National chairman Mr Freeman Mbowe's health is improving. The Opposition leader fainted yesterday and was being treated at MNH. He is expected to be discharged at anytime today.

MNH Public Relations Officer Ms Neema Mwangomo told The Citizen today, that Mr Mbowe is doing well.

"I spoke to the nusre in-charge this morning. She told me that Mr Mbowe is doing well, he will be discharged anytime today," she said. Mr Mbowe was admitted at MNH on Monday after collapsing.

However, efforts to speak to Mr Mbowe was unsuccessful. Ms Mwangomo told The Citizen that Mr Mbowe was not in a good position to speak to reporters. "You can't speak to him this morning, maybe later in the afternoon," she said.