Kenya: City Sexologist Explains Why Nairobi Cold Won't Lead to Baby Boom

By Mwende Kasujja

Nairobi sexologist Maurice Matheka has demystified the common notion that cold seasons are always accompanied with baby making.

In an interview with Nairobi News, the sexologist said the notion has been overused by men as a pickup line when trying to draw women into a conversation during cold seasons.

"The cold season will off course lead to cuddles but that leading to sex is not necessarily true. The cold season affects the man's ability to erect and so not all cuddling sessions lead up to sex; most men just want to get warm," Matheka said.

FIGHT A COLD

Research has however shown that if you want to fight a cold just have sex and you will keep flu away.

According to the research published on BBC, psychologists have shown that people who have sex once or twice a week get a boost to their immune system.

Dr Carl Charnetski, of Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, and his colleague Frank Brennan investigated the effect that sex had on IgA levels.

They asked 111 Wilkes undergraduates, aged 16 to 23, how frequently they had had sex over the previous month. They also measured levels of IgA in the volunteers' saliva.

According to the New Scientist, the results showed that participants who had sex less than once a week had a tiny increase in IgA over those who abstained completely.

