19 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: BDS and Shashi Naidoo to Hold Press Conference Over Celeb's Gaza Comments

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: @SHASHINAIDOO/Twitter
Sashi Naidoo

Human rights and Palestinian solidarity organisation BDS South Africa will be holding a press conference with South African TV personality Shashi Naidoo on Wednesday following her recent pro-Israeli social media post.

The 37-year-old's lengthy Instagram post referred to Gaza as a "shithole country" and defended Israeli actions. Her views generated a massive public outcry.

News24's sister publication Channel24 reported that Naidoo had made numerous apologies for her comments.

Naidoo said: "I am extremely sorry for the statements I have made, unfortunately my comments came from very little knowledge of the political standing as I am not a political figure or even follow politics."

She later released a tearful video apology, in which she called her previous apology "sincere," saying she had received 10 death threats, Channel24 reported.

Some of her sponsors proceeded to cut ties with her, including Glam Palm and Lil Jewels, of which she was an ambassador.

Glam Palm wrote on Facebook: "At this time we would like to distance ourselves from these statements as we do not share or appreciate this political stance."

Naidoo's comments come almost two months after at least 55 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire since during the Great March of Return.

Marchers are demanding the right to return to the land seized by Israel in 1948.

BDS vocally condemned the massacre and led a nationwide #FreePalestine protest along with the ANC, SA Jews for a Free Palestine and the Muslim Judicial Council on May 15.

Source: News24

South Africa

Toilets Blocked for Nearly a Year

City of Cape Town blames vandalism for the mess Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.