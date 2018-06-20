Human rights and Palestinian solidarity organisation BDS South Africa will be holding a press conference with South African TV personality Shashi Naidoo on Wednesday following her recent pro-Israeli social media post.

The 37-year-old's lengthy Instagram post referred to Gaza as a "shithole country" and defended Israeli actions. Her views generated a massive public outcry.

News24's sister publication Channel24 reported that Naidoo had made numerous apologies for her comments.

Naidoo said: "I am extremely sorry for the statements I have made, unfortunately my comments came from very little knowledge of the political standing as I am not a political figure or even follow politics."

She later released a tearful video apology, in which she called her previous apology "sincere," saying she had received 10 death threats, Channel24 reported.

Some of her sponsors proceeded to cut ties with her, including Glam Palm and Lil Jewels, of which she was an ambassador.

Glam Palm wrote on Facebook: "At this time we would like to distance ourselves from these statements as we do not share or appreciate this political stance."

Naidoo's comments come almost two months after at least 55 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire since during the Great March of Return.

Marchers are demanding the right to return to the land seized by Israel in 1948.

BDS vocally condemned the massacre and led a nationwide #FreePalestine protest along with the ANC, SA Jews for a Free Palestine and the Muslim Judicial Council on May 15.

