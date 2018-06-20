Rwanda: It's Not Over Yet, Says Nshimiyimana

AS Kigali head ccoach Eric Nshimiyimana has fired a warning to rivals APR that his side still in the Azam Rwanda Premier League title race and, won't give up until the last league game.

During an exclusive interview with Times Sport on Tuesday, the veteran midfielder also urged his players to remain grounded and focused as they attempt to win a historic first league title in the club's history.

The former Rwanda international Nshimyimana's warning follows his side's emphatic 2-0 victory over Police FC at Kigali Stadium - the first team to defeat Police in nine games.

"I am not satisfied with our recent performance. We would be in a much better position for the title if we had not lost to Rayon Sports and Kirehe. However, the win to Police on Monday boosted our morale, we are back in the race - till the last game," said Nshimiyimana.

While AS Kigali were sinking Police, table leaders APR also beat bottom side Miroplast 2-0 to edge closer to a record-extending 17th league title.

"There is a lot of work ahead in our last three games. There is a lot of calculations involved but first thing we have to garner maximum points from the remaining fixtures," the former APR midfielder noted.

In a separate interview, APR FC skipper Jean Baptiste 'Migi' Mugiraneza said they (players) are aware of the mounting pressure in the race and are ready to stand firm and sail through perfectly as experienced title contenders.

"There is no room for any mistake at this particular stage, every game is a must-win and we (players) know what is required of us to win the championship. We aim for maximum, one game at a time. We are not afraid of AS Kigali at all," the star Amavubi midfielder emphasized.

Before end of the 2017/2018 regular season, APR remain with three games to play against; Etincelles this Thursday, Gicumbi on June 24 before traveling to Espoir FC on June 27.

On the other hand, the City of Kigali-sponsored hopefuls will have overcome Mukura on Thursday and Amagaju on June 24 ahead of June 27 clash against Musanze FC in Musanze.

After 27 match rounds, APR top the table with 57 points, three ahead of second-placed AS Kigali. Reigning champions Rayon Sports are in third position with 48 points while Etincelles complete top four with 45 points.

Relegated Miroplast are located at the bottom of the 16-team table with a mere 17 points.