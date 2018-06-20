20 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

West Africa: Nigeria Holds Meeting of Sahel Saharan Security Chiefs

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Stuart Price/UN
A soldier stands over weapons seized.
By Kanayo Umeh

Abuja — Nigeria is to host the seventh meeting of the Ministers of Defence of Sahel Saharan State from June 20 to 22, 2018. The parley is geared at consolidating on the fight against terrorism in the region.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mrs. Nuratu Batagarawa, disclosed this yesterday at a press briefing in Abuja.

The gathering is a sub-regional organisation established in Tripoli, Libya on February 4, 1998 after a summit of Heads of State of Libya, Niger, Mali, Sudan and Chad. Its membership has since increased to over 28.

Batagarawa explained that the conference will also focus on agriculture, education, environment and interior matters.

More on This

African Countries Converge in Abuja to Tackle Insecurity

Nigeria is set to host ministers of Defence from 28 African countries to strategise on ways to tackle the influx of… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.