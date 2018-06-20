West Africa: Nigeria Holds Meeting of Sahel Saharan Security Chiefs

Photo: Stuart Price/UN

A soldier stands over weapons seized.

Abuja — Nigeria is to host the seventh meeting of the Ministers of Defence of Sahel Saharan State from June 20 to 22, 2018. The parley is geared at consolidating on the fight against terrorism in the region.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mrs. Nuratu Batagarawa, disclosed this yesterday at a press briefing in Abuja.

The gathering is a sub-regional organisation established in Tripoli, Libya on February 4, 1998 after a summit of Heads of State of Libya, Niger, Mali, Sudan and Chad. Its membership has since increased to over 28.

Batagarawa explained that the conference will also focus on agriculture, education, environment and interior matters.