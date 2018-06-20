19 June 2018

Kenya: Kenpoly, Gor in SportPesa Shield Second Round Tie

By Vincent Opiyo

Little-known Kenpoly face Gor Mahia in the 2018 SportPesa Shield's second round action at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, from 3pm Wednesday keen on learning, regardless of the outcome.

Kenpoly are unbeaten in the Nairobi County League, the same as Gor who, however, play five tiers higher, and want to learn from their big brothers who have won the domestic cup 10 times.

"We've informed the boys not to panic because Gor is above us by miles but we want to use the platform to learn. Through this match we will notice our weaknesses and get the idea on how to play our football," said club chairman Geoffrey Matayoh.

Last year, Kenpoly were knocked out of the tournament by Kariobangi Sharks and head into the match after seeing off fourth tier outfit Savanna 3-0.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has called on his players to play with their hearts out and progress to the next round.

"We've to give our opponents utmost respect because it's a massive scalp for them in a cup fixture so we've to be ready," said the Briton who is yet to test defeat locally.

He added: "I want to see an amazing performance from my players with desire to win."

The match has been rescheduled to allow the 16-time SportPesa Premier League champions play Ulinzi Stars on Saturday in another rescheduled league fixture.

The rest of the teams that qualified for the second round of the Shield will step onto the pitch this weekend with holders AFC Leopards visiting Rainforest on Sunday.

