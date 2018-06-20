Kenya: MPs Call for Serious Probe on Fake Sugar

Photo: Daily Nation

Suspected contraband sugar which was seized in Kitui, Matuu and Mwingi towns on June 16, 2018 after police raided warehouses belonging to Mt Kenya Wholesalers (file photo).

MPs have demanded thorough investigations into those involved in the contraband sugar business in the country.

This comes as National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale (Garissa Township) promised to provide details of those behind the illicit trade.

Mr Duale, while contributing to the debate on the sugar industry crisis in the country by nominated MP Mr Godfrey Osotsi, named West Kenya Sugar millers among those involved in the contraband sugar business.

DUTY FREE SUGAR

"Some of us have been prosecuted and given assets we don't have. I am compiling a list of companies that have imported duty free sugar," Mr Duale said noting the entities do not pay duty.

Mr Osotsi said those involved in the trade are "the who is who in the political and business classes and are well known around Harambee House."

Meanwhile Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to relent in the war against contraband sugar.

He said local sugar industries, especially in Western Kenya are on their death-bed due to massive importation of contraband sugar in the country.

"The sugar industry is in Intensive Care Unit and fraudsters are switching off the oxygen. Sugar industries in Western Kenya have collapsed and millions of livelihoods destroyed," said Mr Mudavadi.

"I encourage the government to pursue the corrupt with unmitigated zeal. On this front, I commend President Uhuru Kenyatta for leading from the front. He must take no prisoners," he added.

The Nasa co-principal equated importers of contraband sugar to terrorists for selling poisoned sugar to unsuspecting Kenyans.

According to Mr Mudavadi, the cartels behind the poisonous sugar rushed to smuggle in sugar after being tipped that Finance Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich was going to impose tax on basic commodities, including sugar in his 2018/2019 budget statement.

"Contraband sugar did not just happen to flood the market. Smugglers and their cohort in government were tipped and anticipated that the commodity would be tax except hence the rush to import the poisonous contraband," said Mr Mudavadi.

"Instructively, within a day of budget statement, the cost of a kilo of sugar almost doubled from Sh90 to Sh140," he added.

He appealed to the government to extend the fight to other contraband goods that are flooding the market suffocating the locally made products.

The ANC leader asked parliament to reject proposal to tax basic commodities saying will encourage corruption, pirating and smuggling of contraband products.

"I call upon Kenyans to support the efforts made by the president because we have the country to preserve and people to protect. Slowdown on the crackdown will embolden the thieves to mortgage the country," he said.