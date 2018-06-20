19 June 2018

Namibia: Kaujova Re-Elected As Kunene Chairperson

By Selma Gumbo

Opuwo — The councillor of Sesfontein Constituency, Julius Kaujova, was last Friday re-elected as the chairperson of the Kunene Regional Council.

Kaujova, who has been at the helm of the regional council for the past two years and six months, was re-elected as chairperson of the council as well as the management committee, together with Agenesia Tjaritje Esingue of Kamanjab Constituency and Elias !Aro Xoagub of Khorixas Constituency.

They were sworn in by Magistrate Eliud Nakulonda of the Opuwo Magistrate's Court. All three councillors from the ruling Swapo Party were re-elected unopposed.

The elections were done in accordance with Article 109 (3) of the Namibian constitution, which requires members of regional councils to elect, among themselves, members of the management committees every two years and six months.

The term of the previous elected management committee members who were elected in December 2015 will come to an end at the end of this month.

In his acceptance speech, Kaujova thanked the other members for entrusting him once more with the responsibility of leading them for another term and promised to work as a team with everyone in management as well as the entire council.

"With the motto of our region of Unity, Development and Progress, we will be the people's servants in whatever we do as councillors and will put our political affiliation aside when we plan and execute out duties for all the people of Kunene Region," Kaujova emphasised.

The governor of Kunene Marius Sheya promised to work hand in hand with the councillors to bring Kunene Region at par with other regions in terms of development.

*Selma Gumbo is an information officer working for the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in Kunene region.

