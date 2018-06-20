Namibia: Warrant Issued Against Murder Suspect

Windhoek — The Katutura Magistrate's Court has issued a warrant of arrest against one of the five men who stand accused of killing Okahandja resident Marshall de Klerk more than nine years ago.

Gideon Noabeb, 32, failed to appear in court as scheduled. His absence resulted in the court issuing a warrant of arrest against him and his bail money provisionally being forfeited to the State. The court ordered his bail to be conditionally cancelled until June 25. Noabeb was arrested in April 2008 together with Fillipus Ai-Aiseb, 25, Seth Awaseb, 28, Hartley Nanub, 32, and Collin Naraseb, 26, in connection with the murder. The prosecution is charging the five men with murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

According to court documents Noabeb and his co-accused gruesomely caused the death of De Klerk. The group inflicted multiple stab wounds and cuts all over De Klerk's body. The charge sheet indicated that Noabeb and his co-accused used a blade and spears during the unpleasant ordeal. De Klerk died from excessive bleeding due to the cuts and slashes on his body.

The incident took place near a shebeen in Okahandja. The group have denied having a hand in De Klerk's death. The five who were youngsters when the gruesome killing was committed were released on bail into the care of their legal guardians.

Noabeb's no show at court halted the proceedings of the case. The State was ready for the trial to begin after the group's case was transferred to Windhoek from Okahandja. Magistrate Alexis Diergaardt postponed the matter to July 13 for Ai-Aiseb to get legal representation and for the tracing of Naobeb.