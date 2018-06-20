19 June 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Local Ladies Lose in Doubles Final

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Baleseng Batlotleng

Gaborone — Botswana men's and ladies table tennis double teams fell out in the final of the ongoing 19th Confederation of Universities and Colleges Sport Association (CUCSA) Games on June 19.

Botswana earlier defeated Zimbabwe in both the quarter-finals and the top four teams progressed to the final, but the South African teams were too strong to handle.

The Botswana ladies team of Oratile Kedisaletse and Emma Lelatisitswe and the men's pair of Boago Malobela and Bakang Maloka could not stop the South African team of Sarah Gobindlall and Lerato Sikele in the women category while Lunga Vakile and Gauteng Central sensation Terrance Mathole played in the men's doubles.

Before the two matches, the Botswana team had a score to settle with their South African opponents who had beaten them at the regional open championships in Bloemfontein and Cape Town and the recent Zone VI tournament.

Gobindlall also claimed Kedisaletse's skull in the Johannesburg ladies singles match in January.

It was all daggers out and the Botswana team fought back from an embarrassing 0-3 score to settle for a draw going into the fifth set until indecisiveness cost them a 2-4 loss.

The men were beaten 1-4 and settled for the silver medal.

However, Botswana had a consolation victory on Monday when they won the women's team matches through Lelatisitswe and Kedisaletse whose individual performances was better than Zimbabwe, Zambia and South Africa respectively.

Moatlhodi Bakwadi joined Malobela and Maloka for the men's team event and they settled for the second spot ahead of Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The four countries were the only teams represented at the table tennis matches from nine countries which are currently taking part in CUCSA games.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Ensure Omang Is Valid At All Times - Official

Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) principal elections officer in Masunga Mr Salini Bafaneli has called on… Read more »

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.